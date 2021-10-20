Federal charge: Gun used in St. Paul bar shootout purchased by man suspected of being straw buyer

Oct. 20—One of the guns used in a St. Paul shootout that injured 15 people and killed a bystander was purchased by a man suspected of being a straw buyer of firearms, according to a federal charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota charged Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. on Monday with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm.

Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, and Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, are charged in Ramsey County District Court with the murder of Marquisha Wiley, 27, of South St. Paul, and multiple counts of attempted murder from Oct. 10 at the Seventh Street Truck Stop, a food hall and bar near the Xcel Energy Center.

Neither Brown nor Phillips was allowed to possess guns due to past convictions, according to the criminal complaints filed against them.

Surveillance video showed Phillips leave the bar after the shooting and get into the back of a vehicle, after which he no longer appeared to have a gun on him, according to an affidavit filed by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent in the case against Horton.

Investigators found a 9mm pistol in the vehicle and the agent requested an "urgent trace" on the gun, which showed it was one of three 9 mm pistols that Horton bought July 31 at Fleet Farm in Blaine.

He submitted an ATF form at the time indicating "he was the actual buyer of the firearm," the affidavit said. A dealer with a federal firearms license will not sell a gun to someone with a prior felony conviction, "so the actual buyer of the firearm is a fact upon which the sale will depend," the affidavit continued.

ATF agents interviewed Horton on Monday and he said he was not involved in straw purchasing, and said he had sold seven firearms to four people, according to the affidavit.

"When asked why people would pay Horton more than the retail cost of the firearm, Horton said he assumed it was because the buyers 'can't get their gun licenses,' or words to that effect," the affidavit said.

SUSPICIONS NOTED

A review of records showed Horton bought 33 firearms from June 15 through Sunday — at Fleet Farm locations in Brooklyn Park, Oakdale, Blaine and Lakeville, along with DKMags in New Brighton and Frontiersman Sports in St. Louis Park.

Surveillance video showed that other people were with Horton during several of the purchases, "which can be an indication of straw purchasing," the affidavit said.

The ATF agent talked to a Frontiersman employee on Oct. 15, who said a co-worker had recorded Horton's license plate because of suspicions about straw purchasing. Notes from a worker on Sept. 29 indicated Horton's vehicle was parked in the lot of a nearby business to avoid their store's surveillance cameras, he made multiple purchases over two days, and he waved gun boxes in the air to people waiting outside when he walked out, according to the affidavit.

Later that evening, the agent heard from Frontiersman that Horton had been in the store again and tried to buy another gun, but a salesperson told him the purchase would have to be delayed until the following week and didn't sell him a gun.

During Horton's last gun purchase, at Fleet Farm in Oakdale on Sunday, surveillance footage reviewed by the ATF showed that Horton appeared to be using his cellphone to take photos or videos, which "is common for straw purchasers of firearms ... to show to a third party intended recipient of the firearm," so they avoid scrutiny by a licensed firearm dealer and don't appear in surveillance videos, the agent wrote in the affidavit.

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Horton's residence on Monday and didn't find firearms, which the ATF agent wrote is an indication of straw purchasing since people who own multiple guns usually keep at least one in their home.

Horton initially reported that, in additional to selling guns to different people, 10 to 15 guns were stolen when an abandoned vehicle was broken into. He later said they hadn't been stolen, saying he stashed them outside the Lamplighter Lounge on Larpenteur Avenue and Rice Street in St. Paul.