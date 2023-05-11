Some federal charges against Rep. George Santos have ties to Central Florida

Reports show the fraud and money-laundering case against New York Rep. George Santos has ties to Central Florida.

The 13-count indictment, unsealed Wednesday, refers to two Brevard County companies created in 2021 -- one in Melbourne -- the other on Merritt Island.

Those companies were created around the time Santos began running for congress in long island.

Federal prosecutors said he used them to trick campaign donors into donating thousands of dollars he said would be used in campaign funds.

However, the money was spent on personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments.

Santos pleaded not guilty to the federal charges Wednesday.

“I’m going to fight my battle, I’m going to deliver. I’m going to fight the witch hunt, I’m going to take care of clearing my name and I look forward to doing that. I will not resign,” Santos said.

Santos could face up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

