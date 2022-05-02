Friday Harbor arson suspect federally charged, faces 5 to 20 years in prison

The 33-year-old suspect in the April 7 fire that caused millions of dollars in damage to Friday Harbor businesses has been federally charged on Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dwight Henline, of Whidbey Island, was arrested by Island County deputies on April 16.

According to court documents, investigators determined the fire started on the back deck of the Crystal Seas Kayaking building at 40 Spring Street around 10:04 p.m. on April 6.

As the fire smoldered, it intensified and began to grow at about 3:15 a.m. on April 7.

The fire was reported by a citizen at 3:43 a.m.

Multiple agencies battled the four-alarm fire for hours, where it seriously damaged or destroyed the Crystal Seas Kayaking building, the Windermere Real Estate office, and the building housing Crow’s Nest Coffee and Herb’s Tavern before it was finally put out.

Videos collected by investigators showed Henline near the origin of the fire on April 6.

Investigators were able to track Henline before and after the fire, including Henline purchasing candy, energy drinks, bleach and ammonia at King’s Market with a debit or credit card in the early evening.

At about 9:53 p.m., Henline used cash to buy lighter fuel at a convenience store.

The near empty bottle was later found in Henline’s Whidbey Island home.

After buying the lighter fluid, Henline walked some Friday Harbor alleys, in the direction of Crystal Seas Kayaking.

One minute after the fire began, Henline walked away from the area toward the harbor where he picked up a suitcase he had stashed in the lower deck area beneath the Friday Harbor Ice Cream Company.

Henline then boarded the Anacortes ferry.

Henline faces between five and 20 years in prison.