Federal charges filed against 2 men accused of using skimming devices to steal information

Investigators say two Romanian Nationals set up skimming devices in local stores to get credit card numbers and pins to steal your money.

Police said they caught them at a store along busy McKnight Road when they returned for one of the devices.

Investigators then went to a hotel where they were staying and uncovered a treasure trove of evidence.

Channel 11′s Cara Sapida has more on this sophisticated operation, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Federal student loan payment restart date announced Recall alert: 253K Ashley recliners, loveseats, sofas recalled Pittsburgh synagogue trial is proving the obvious, but ultimately focused on the death penalty VIDEO: Mother of former patient at Southwood Psychiatric Hospital speaks out after staff member charged DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts