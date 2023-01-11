Federal charges filed against Hale Center teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

A 46-year-old Hale Center ISD teacher arrested last month after reportedly admitting to having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old high school student is now facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging Amy Brigit Gilly with a count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. The offense carries a punishment of 10 years to life in prison.

The indictment accuses Gilly of using a computer to persuade, induce or entice a child younger than 18 to engage in sexual activity with her.

Gilly remains booked in the Hale County Detention Center since her Dec. 20 arrest on a state charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Her charges stem from a Dec. 16 investigation by the Hale Center Police Department that began when school officials reported that a teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

An officer spoke with the student who said he and Gilly, who taught at Hale Center High School, had been texting each other.

A review of the messages showed the two were communicating since early November and the messages suggested the two had an inappropriate relationship.

The student reportedly told the officer that the two had a sexual encounter in Gilly's vehicle. He said Gilly reportedly fetched him from a church and drove him to East First Street where she stopped by the tracks. He reportedly said Gilly took her top off and they kissed. He said Gilly also groped his genitals outside his clothing.

The teen said he was supposed to meet Gilly again that day.

The officer spoke with Gilly who reportedly admitted to the inappropriate relationship and the sexual contact.

"Gilly stated she did have feelings for (the student) and said she knew it was wrong," court documents state.

She remains held at the Hale County Jail and her bond is set at $20,000.

An initial appearance on her federal indictment has not been set yet.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hale Center ISD teacher facing federal charge alleged student contact