Federal charges likely after Hartsgrove girl went missing

Sep. 26—Federal charges are expected after the arrest of a 41-year-old New Mexico man who was found with a missing Ashtabula County girl on Saturday in Gray County, Texas.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said a 12-year-old girl went missing from her family's Hartsgrove Township home at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials and volunteers spent more than two days searching the area for the girl before she was eventually located with the man in Texas.

"We are going to charge him federally," Niemi said.

He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting search warrants related to the case and what the charges will be has not been finalized.

"I am very proud of my detective bureau because they worked diligently. ... There was a lot of good detective work done," he said.

Niemi said Det. Ryan Reece led the operation and a Saturday morning search for the girl in Hartsgrove before information was found regarding social media interaction between her and the New Mexico man.

"Detectives obtained a description of a possible suspect vehicle early on Saturday and were later notified that the license plate number was recorded via a license plate recognition camera in Kentucky," Niemi stated in a press release published Saturday on social media.

Niemi said detectives were also able to find a cell phone number of the suspect. After the phone pinged in Gray County, Texas, law enforcement officials there found the girl and the alleged suspect about two hours east of the Texas-New Mexico border.

Niemi said the FBI got involved in the case on Saturday and it was decided federal prosecution would be the best way to go.

Niemi urged parents to monitor their children's social media experiences. He said parents can control what sites and chat rooms their children visit.

"Parents need to be vigilant," he said.

Children should also be careful how they interact on social media.

"I would tell them to be careful what you do, and there are consequences and they can be life and death," Niemi said.