Federal child sexual abuse material suspect set for evaluation

Nov. 16—ASHLAND — An Ashland man accused of sexually abusing a child and recording it is due to undergo a mental health evaluation, according federal court order filed Tuesday.

William L. Ferguson, 27, is facing state court and federal charges for the sexual abuse of a child in Greenup County. According to court records, Ferguson was caught with the material in Boyd County.

The abuse happened over the spring, court records show.

On Tuesday, the federal magistrate ordered Ferguson to be shipped to FCI Butner in North Carolina to undergo an evaluation.

Ferguson's lawyers had requested a competency evaluation on the grounds that he has suffered from mental health issues in the past and has a lower than average IQ.