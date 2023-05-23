UPDATE: Federal complaint charges man with attempted arson of clinic

May 23—URBANA — A Prophetstown, Ill., man, Philip J. Buyno, 73, has been arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint with attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

Danville police officers arrested Buyno on Saturday, May 20, and he is scheduled to appear in federal court in Urbana at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long.

At that time, Judge Long will address whether Buyno will be released on conditions of bond or held in custody pending further proceedings.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the complaint, Danville police officers responded to an alarm at 600 N. Logan Ave. in Danville around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. They found Buyno stuck inside a maroon Volkswagen Passat that he had backed into the entrance of the building, which is being renovated for use as a women's reproductive health clinic.

According to the affidavit, Buyno brought several containers filled with gasoline with him.

If convicted of attempted arson, Buyno faces a minimum penalty of five years up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

Charges upon arrest included: criminal damage to property over $500, reckless driving and no valid driver's license.

Vermilion County Circuit Court records show Buyno's charges include terrorism/threat, burglary, conspiracy against civil rights, arson/real/personal property greater than $150, and criminal damage.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, and the Danville Police Department. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller is representing the government in the prosecution.