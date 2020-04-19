What the federal coronavirus relief bill means for mortgages, credit and 401(k) loans

The coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic slowdown have increased financial stress and borrowing needs for many people. New loans might not be easy to obtain, especially if your employment income has dropped, but relief is available.

The recently enacted CARES Act, which also is providing stimulus payments and small-business incentives, addresses credit needs and borrowing in various ways. Here are some of the key provisions tied to loans:

Mortgage relief possible

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provides several levels of relief to home-loan borrowers, including the right to request two periods of mortgage-payment forbearance or suspensions totaling up to 360 days.

“No additional fees, interest or penalties can be assessed for the forbearance,” said the National Association of Realtors in a report, though regular interest can still accrue.

This provision applies to borrowers with government-backed mortgages such as those insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD and the Veterans Administration. People with mortgages held by other lenders should contact those companies if they’re seeking assistance. Many banks and other lenders also are suspending payments or offering other help, at least on a case-by-case basis.

The checks are flowing: Here's how Americans are spending coronavirus stimulus payouts

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Where is the missing money going?

Keep in mind that any deferred payments still need to be made eventually, as a lump sum or tacked onto the end of your mortgage, warned AARP. “Forbearance is not the same as loan forgiveness," the group said.

The CARES Act also prohibits foreclosures for 60 days from March 18, except for abandoned or vacant properties. And owners of multifamily properties who were current with payments on their federally backed mortgages as of Feb. 1 may request payment forbearance for 30 days, with extensions that can total another 90 days.

“Borrowers receiving the forbearance may not evict or charge late fees to tenants" during this period, the NAR said. Many states, including Arizona, also have implemented their own eviction postponements.

Homeowners able to refinance mortgages in the coming weeks or months could enjoy nice savings, thanks to rock-bottom levels of interest rates. According to an example provided by Lending Tree, borrowers today could save nearly $60 per month — or about $700 a year in payments — for every $100,000 borrowed, compared to a year ago, when interest rates were about one percentage point higher.

However, high demand for loans and tighter underwriting standards could delay or derail the refinancing process for some applicants.

Many borrowers "may need a higher credit score, perhaps a lower debt-to-income ratio, and a larger down payment,” said Bankrate.com in a commentary. “If you want a new mortgage or refinance, it’s going to take a fair amount of patience and shopping to get the best rate.”

Some help on credit scores

Another provision of the CARES Act provides potential leniency for consumers facing borrowing and credit pressures and who are able to work out a new payment plan with their credit-card companies or other lenders.

The provision temporarily amends the Fair Credit Reporting Act with a helpful rule for consumers who receive an "accommodation" or concession from their lender. Assuming the lender agrees to a new payback plan and the consumer sticks with it, the CARES Act instructs the company to report the person's transactions as remaining satisfactory or "current."

"If you experience financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak, if you enter into a hardship provision with the lender, abide by the terms and make payments, then the credit card company won't provide negative information to the credit-reporting agencies," said Sara Rathner, a credit card expert at NerdWallet.

This credit-reporting provision will remain in force for 120 days after enactment of the CARES Act on March 27 or 120 days after the national coronavirus emergency is declared over, whichever occurs later.

But while an easier payment schedule with no credit damage might sound like a good deal, Rathner cautions against seeking an accommodation except as a last resort. Borrowers could face restrictions such as having their credit use frozen or seeing their accounts continue to accrue interest, even if payments have been suspended.