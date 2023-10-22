Federal court: 29-year prison term for ex-cheer coach in child pornography case

Former cheerleading coach and former Clermont gym owner Vigiland D’Haiti has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for child pornography.

D’Haiti, 41, had entered a guilty plea for coercion of a minor to produce visual sexual content. In return, prosecutors dropped two additional charges.

“The defendant knew or had reason to know that the visual depiction of the minor would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce….,” the plea agreement document states. Forensics experts retrieved seven photographs and six videos of a nude minor that clearly showed her face. The girl said D’Haiti also sent sexually explicit photos of himself to her.

A second victim said she had been exploited.

He was forced to forfeit his iPhone Pro Max cellphone, which was used in the commission of the crime, according to his plea agreement. It is unclear what, if any, other property was forfeited.

The former co-owner of the World Cheer Center with Kelly D’Haiti also faces three lewd and lascivious molestation charges involving minors younger than 16 in Lake County Circuit Court.

“We’re still evaluating what to do with those charges,” said Gabe Lozano, the assistant state attorney in charge of the Lake County office.

D’Haiti was arrested in March by Clermont and Winter Garden police at his home in Orange County when parents and students alleged that he had been inappropriately “touching” two students. One student said she was abused in 2014. The arrest affidavit described him hugging the girls from the side so he could discretely fondle them.

In one instance, instead of a girl lifting her shirt for an exercise, standard practice for this training, he reportedly lifted it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Girls reported feeling “uncomfortable,” including one being made to sit on his lap and touch him.

Nine victims filed victim impact statements in federal court, Lozano said.

In addition to the 29-year prison sentence, he will serve 15 years of probation and be classified as a sexual predator, Lozano said.

The state charges are second-degree felonies, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The minimum prison sentence for the federal charge was 30 years, with probation up to life and a $250,000 fine, according to federal court papers.

Authorities subpoenaed Snapchat for messages between D’Haiti and the minors, some of whom were supportive. However, included in his messages are passages like, “You don’t love me?” and “You’re my favorite.”

There were also messages begging the minors not to tell what happened.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Prison and probation for ex-cheer coach/gym owner accused in child porn case