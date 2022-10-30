Federal court case round-up from the U.S. Department of Justice for the District of South Dakota

Oct. 30—SIOUX FALLS — The United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota has released five federal offense cases this week.

— Michael Ray Wilkes, 64 of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was sentenced to three years in prison following his conviction of Possession of Child Pornography.

Wilkes was indicted for Transportation of Child Pornography, Receipt of Child Pornography and Posession of Child Pornography by a federal grand jury in March of 2022. He pleaded guilty in early August of 2022.

Wilkes was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Wilkes was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and a $5,000 special assessment tot eh Victims of Trafficking Fund. Wilkes will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Wilkes was arrested and federally indicted following an online investigation looking for offenders sharing child pornography, investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Videos that were linked to Wilkes IP address were discovered on the BitTorrent networks. Forensice examination of Wilkes' devices found images of child pornography, which he knowingly downloaded off the BitTorrent networks.

Wilkes was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

— Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, were indicted in September of 2022 for Second Degree Murder — Aiding and Abbetting.

The charges relate to Lance Red Cloud, Hayes, and Michael Red Cloud allegedly beating a man to death in November of 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is life in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, three years supervised release and a fine of up to $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

All three men were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, for which a date has not yet been set.

— Cody Nicolas Gill, 32, and Jesse Burton Robert Hopkins, Sr., 35, of Waubay, were indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The charges come after the men allegedly committed an aggravated assault against the victim in July of 2022. According to the indictment, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

Both Gill and Hopkins pleaded not guilty to the indictment on Oct. 25.

If convicted, both men may be penalized for each count with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as three years of supervised released and a fine of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Both defendants were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been set for Dec. 27, 2022.

— Kytorrion Young, 30, Keivon Jones, 25, Kendrick Kennedy, 23, and Alton Himes, 24, were indicted in September of 2022 for Bank Larceny and Transportation of Stolen Property or Money.

Young, Kennedy and Himes were arrested in Virginia and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Oct. 27. Jones was arrested in Texas and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Oct. 25. All four men pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

According to the indictment, in early December of 2021, Young, Jones, Kennedy and Himes allegedly took and carried away money exceeding $1,000 in value belonging to and in the care, custody, control, management and possession of the Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. After the alleged larceny, the defendants then allegedly transported the stolen money across state lines.

The maximum penalty upon conviction for each count is up to 10 years in custody each, up to $250,000 in fines, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution and forfeiture may also be ordered.

Each defendant was remanded to the custy of the U.S. Marshals Service for transport and for further court appearance in the District of South Dakota. A trial date has not yet been set.

— Dana Aman, 53 of Mobridge, S.D., was indicted in October of 2022 for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Drug Trafficking Crime, Importation of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Aman appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Oct. 24 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

The charges carry, upon conviction, a maximum sentence of 20 years in custody, up to $1 million in fines, three years to life of supervised released and a $500 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Aman was released on bond pending trial, for which a date has not yet been set.