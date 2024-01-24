Federal court: Former Monroe County man sentenced for enticement of a minor

A former Monroe County man was sentenced on Friday for attempted enticement of a minor online.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday that U.S. District Court Judge Robert Mariani sentenced 31-year-old Matthew Robinson to 96 months, or eight years, in prison. Previously of East Stroudsburg, Robinson has been in jail since his arrest on Aug. 2, 2022.

According to court documents, from July 16, 2022, to the day he was arrested, Robinson tried to knowingly persuade, induce, entice, and coerce someone he believed was under the age of 18 into sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Robinson exchanged conversations and photographs of a sexual nature with someone who he believed was 13 years old.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Caraballo prosecuted the case, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

