Federal Court: Former tourism director stole from Greenup Co.

Sep. 22—A former Greenup County official who served in leadership roles in economic development and tourism has pleaded guilty to stealing at least $100,000.

Robert Brian Allen, aka Bobby Allen, is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18 in federal court in Ashland after pleading guilty to charges on Monday. Penalties for the crime include a $250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, records indicate.

According to court records, Allen pilfered money from the county between 2016-19 while in his positions as the tourism commission director and economic development director.

Records show the following:

—Allen deposited checks from the Greenup County Fiscal Court — payable to the tourism commission — into his personal checking account.

—Allen wrote checks from the tourism commission to himself, which he was not entitled to do, and deposited them into his personal account.

—Allen caused automated clearing house transactions to route funds belonging to the fiscal court to his own account.

—He used a tourism commission debit card for personal expenditures and cash withdrawals.

—He established a line of credit with a bank in the name of the tourism commission, and took three draws on it.

During the 2016-19 time period, Allen stole in excess of $100,000 — money that belonged to the county — according to court records.

According to records, Allen agrees to cooperate fully with the United States Attorney's Office by making a full and complete financial disclosure statement within 30 days of pleading guilty — which would be by Oct. 18.