Federal court judge grants dismissal of 161 charges against physician

Jun. 9—Making the assumption that federal prosecutors aren't acting in bad faith, a federal court judge granted the dismissal of 161 charges against a former Port Clinton physician accused of overprescribing medication, according to the order filed in U.S. District Court in Toledo on Wednesday.

Last week, federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss certain counts against William Bauer, who faces a total of 270 charges for distributing controlled substances and health care fraud.

In response, Dr. Bauer's defense attorney, John Gibbons, opposed the motion because the government sought to dismiss charges without prejudice — meaning prosecutors could refile the charges.

Instead, Mr. Gibbons asked Judge Jack Zouhary to require prosecutors to dismiss the charges with prejudice or proceed to trial on all 270 counts.

In his order, Judge Zouhary said as long as the government is "not acting in bad faith, the request should be granted."

"Bauer argues that dismissal without prejudice will allow the government to 'improve its case for a second trial,'" Judge Zouhary wrote. "Maybe so. But that does not amount to bad faith."

The defense did not assert a basis for how federal prosecutors could be acting in bad faith, the judge said.

The case is set to proceed to trial on the remaining 109 charges in approximately one month.

The physician was indicted by a federal grand jury in August, 2019 with 215 counts and additional counts were added in a superseding indictment in November, 2019.

Between 2015 and 2018, Dr. Bauer improperly distributed thousands of doses of addictive opioids such as fentanyl, oxycodone, and morphine, according to the indictment.