Federal court judge orders Starpoint wrestlers case back to state court

Apr. 10—BUFFALO — A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that a lawsuit challenging the "emergency removal" from classes of two members of the Starpoint High School wrestling team is not a federal case.

Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, in a 15-page decision and order, ruled that the claims by Starpoint Central School District, its Board of Education and Superintendent Sean Croft "do not raise a substantial federal issue" that would give him jurisdiction to handle the matter. The judge also found that Title IX of the United States Code, a civil rights law that is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, does not preempt state law in this case.

"Jurisdiction based on complete preemption is rare," Vilardo wrote in his decision.

During oral arguments on April 3, Vilardo repeatedly pressed school district attorney Michael McClaren to explain why a lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court and seeking the return the wrestlers to classes, should be moved to federal court. McClaren insisted that the case was a federal matter because the wrestlers' removal was permitted under Title IX .

However, in his decision, Vilardo wrote that it was the "essentially unanimous position of the New York federal district courts" that lawsuits brought under Article 78 of New York's Civil Practice Law and Rules (CPLR) should be heard in the state courts.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the "emergency removal" of the wrestlers from classes at Starpoint High School. The removal order, issued by Croft, indicates that the district "conducted an individualized safety and risk analysis" and determined that the two suspended students "pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students" at the high school.

The removal order goes on to state that the threat arises from "allegations of sexual harassment."

Attorney Kevin Burke who represents one of the wrestlers, disputed that claim during the hearing before Vilardo.

Story continues

"We have been told there are no criminal charges," Burke said, noting that both wrestlers were recently charged with violation counts of harassment. "The sheriff told us there is no crime here. The case is closed."

The harassment counts stem from three incidents involving members of the wrestling team engaging in what is known as "dogpiling" or "piling on." The attorneys for the wrestlers have described the activity as "horseplay, a form of roughhousing."

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti has previously confirmed that his office's Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted "an active investigation focusing on the wrestling team." Filicetti announced the harassment counts against the wrestlers on March 24.

The sheriff said the investigation was triggered by a complaint made to his office on Feb. 3. The existence of the criminal investigation became known on Feb. 8, when the Starpoint district announced it was cancelling the remainder of the wrestling team's 2022-2023 season over "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) Varsity Wrestling Team."

Filicetti has not publicly said that the investigation found "no crime" was committed.

Burke, and attorney Angelo DiMillo, who represents the second wrestler and his parents, told Vilardo the school district has repeatedly refused to provide them with the evidence used to make the emergency removal determination.

"This has had a catastrophic effect on these students," DiMillo told the court. "We have asked and asked, 'What is the evidence?' This is tantamount to a suspension (under State Education Law). The parents have a right to know, 'Why did you remove my child from school?' Tell these parents why you did what you did."

In the original lawsuit filing in the state court, Burke and DiMillo argued that the removal of the wrestlers from classes was "arbitrary and capricious" and an "abuse of discretion and/or a violation of lawful procedure."

Vilardo declined a request by the wrestlers' attorneys to order the school district to pay their legal fees.

As a result of Vilardo's decision, the case will now be returned to State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso. Caruso previously granted a school district request to seal all filings in the case and to close his courtroom to the public and the news media during any hearings he conducts.

This newspaper is weighing its legal options if Caruso continues to seal documents in the case and block access to the proceedings.