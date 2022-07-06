Federal court to take lead in prosecuting local sex trafficking case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Hamilton County man charged with sex crimes in Delaware County will instead face prosecution in federal court.

Jacob Scott Glenn, 24, of Cicero, in April was charged — in Delaware Circuit Court 3 — with two counts each of promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators said Glenn came into contact with a 14-year-old Madison County girl via Snapchat, told her he was 16 and agreed to sell her vapes, which dispense vapor containing nicotine.

Last Christmas Eve, Chesterfield police said, the girl arranged to meet with Glenn, who drove her to the parking lot of a truck stop in Daleville.

Once there, he indicated he would give her vapes in exchange for sex, not cash. She eventually complied, authorities said.

In January, they engaged in another sex-for-vapes transaction in the Daleville parking lot, according to court documents.

Earlier coverage: Hamilton County man accused of exchanging vapes for sex with 14-year-old he met on Snapchat

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said this week a decision had been made to instead prosecute Glenn — who faces similar allegations in other counties — in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

The Hamilton County man, who had been held in the Delaware County jail, has been transferred into the custody of federal marshals.

"It was a joint effort between me, several county prosecutors and law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney's office," Hoffman said. "I am thankful the U.S. Attorney's office will be taking the lead in the prosecution."

Glenn was charged last week in U.S. District Court with federal counts of sexual exploitation of a child, sex trafficking of a minor and distribution or receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

"The investigation... spans at least three counties and involves allegations that Jacob Glenn used Snapchat and other Internet-based chat platforms to communicate with minor females, portraying himself as a minor male," according to last week's complaint.

Court documents allege Glenn identified himself using a false first name.

Investigators have also recovered a video and photographs purported to show some of the sexual activity that allegedly occurred in Daleville.

In October 2020, Glenn was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor in Madison County. That case — still pending as of Wednesday — also involves allegations of sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

Federal charges frequently carry longer potential prison sentences than similar counts filed in state court.

The sex trafficking charge filed last week against Glenn in U.S. District Court carries a sentencing range of 10 years to life imprisonment.

The sentencing range for the federal sexual exploitation charge is 15 to 30 years.

