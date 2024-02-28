Federal court lets Indiana ban on gender-affirming care for minors take effect

An Indiana law that prevents doctors from providing gender-affirming health care for minors is now in effect after a federal court ruling Tuesday.

The law, signed last year by Gov. Eric Holcomb, bans doctors from performing gender reassignment surgery or prescribing medication, like puberty blockers or hormone therapy, to those under 18 years old.

Physicians who provide these procedures could face discipline by the state’s medical licensing board.

The law had been scheduled to take effect in mid-2023 but didn't because of a legal challenge to its constitutionality by several transgender youth, their parents and a medical provider.

In a joint statement issued by the ACLU of Indiana, which represented the plaintiffs, said that the decision was “beyond disappointing.” The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals did not explain its reasoning in its order.

“As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Indiana to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Indiana is made a safer place to raise every family,” the statement said.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who represented the state’s medical licensing board in the case, celebrated Tuesday's decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are proud to win this fight against the radicals who continue pushing this horrific practice on our children for ideological and financial reasons,” Rokita said.

