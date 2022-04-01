Federal court: Man pleads guilty to fraud, another charged with false claims involving guns

Federal officials have announced a plea agreement with a man charged with swindling the government out of millions of dollars for years, and charged another man for making false claims involving firearms for nearly two years.

Government officials said David O. Isagba, of Georgia, has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States for tax claims.

If convicted, Isagba could be sentenced to 30 years, which is the maximum time allowed, in federal prison for the offenses.

News from the federal court: 1 man sentenced, another pleads guilty in separate fed cases

Resolution: House arrest, probation for Ocala doctor who entered U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

More: Captured fugitive's wife sentenced to 60 days supervised release

Fraud

Isagba and his wife, Joyce Isagba, were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 27, 2020. Joyce Isagba's case is set for trial for May in front of Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, according to a press release.

From the plea agreement and various court records, government officials said for a decade — between 2009 and 2019 — Isagba's husband made 227 fraudulent claims to the Internal Revenue Service. The false claims stated he was entitled to more than $2.9 billion in tax refunds on behalf of trusts that never exists, investigators said.

Authorities said Isagba received $5.81 million from the IRS. Government officials said Isagba then used the money to buy a home and multiple luxury vehicles.

The IRS Criminal Investigation division investigated the case that will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William S. Hamilton.

Firearms sold

In the second case, Marques Young, of Ocala, is charged with one count of knowingly causing a federal firearms licensee to maintain false information on its record.

Young could receive up to five years in federal prison if he's convicted, federal officials said.

The criminal complaint against Young states between Oct. 27, 2020 and March 9, 2022, Young bought multiple handguns and a rifle from a local gun dealer. Officials said many of the guns were the same. When purchasing the guns, officials said Young certified on a government form that he was buying the guns.

Story continues

Once in possession of the firearms, Young would sell them to others.

In one instance, investigators said Young bought a Taurus pistol, and signed the document indicating that he was the buyer. Video reviewed by government officials show Young sold the gun to a convicted felon at the back of the business. Authorities said they later recovered the gun.

They also said that some of the guns have been found at crime scenes locally.

Ocala Police Department officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or the ATF, investigated the case that will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Prosecutors reach plea deal in alleged IRS scam, indict on gun sales