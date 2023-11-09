Federal court records claim sale of thousands of counterfeit M-30 pills led to large scale multi-county drug bust this week
Some big fantasy stars are on Kate Magdziuk's fade-and-bust list for Week 10.
OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.
This is the largest amount that the DOJ has collected under the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Compared to the immediate high of smoking cannabis, the high of edibles can take several hours, leading some impatient teens to take more — and causing intense and unpredictable highs.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
A new federal class-action lawsuit filed in South Carolina alleges that the National Association of Realtors and Keller Williams Realty violated federal anti-trust laws.
Researchers have developed a neural network that can accurately map large icebergs 10,000 times faster than humans. This could help scientists track how much meltwater is going into oceans and impacting the marine ecosystems.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Air travel is finally catching up to pre-pandemic demand levels, leading Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to believe the fourth quarter may set a new performance record.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
Two of our analysts see big things for the Lions in a great spot against the Chargers. What else are they predicting for Week 10?
The NWSL's four-year, $240 million deal with CBS, ESPN, Amazon and Scripps should allow it to raise its salary cap and attract more international stars.
More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance reportedly fell ill. That number grew Wednesday, leading MLB to end the annual meetings early.
The Fed chair cautioned that the central bank would not be misled by 'a few months of good data.'