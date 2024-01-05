Federal court report

Jan. 4—Charleston man faces maximum

of 20 years for role in drug trafficking

charleston, w.va. — Robert Dewayne Miller, 36, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, admitting to his role in a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Charleston area.

According to court records, Miller participated in the conspiracy from in or about October 2022 to in or about January 2023. Miller's role in the conspiracy involved distributing quantities of methamphetamine provided by co-defendant Alexandria Jasmine Estep, who acquired pound-level quantities of methamphetamine from co-conspirator Jasper Wemh.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

Estep, 22, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 15. Wemh, 39, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on March 30, 2023, and awaits sentencing.

Miller, Estep and Wemh are among 32 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 400 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 40 pounds of cocaine, 3 pounds of fentanyl, 19 firearms and $935,000 in cash.

Miller, Estep and Wemh are among 26 defendants who have pleaded guilty.

----Man kept foreign national working

at business for 10 years without pay

charleston, w.va. — Frederick Sayre Anderson, 63, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to concealing, harboring and shielding an alien from detection.

According to court records, Anderson signed and submitted immigration papers on June 10, 2010. Anderson admitted that he filed the petition to obtain a 90-day fiancée K-1 nonimmigrant visa so a foreign national could re-enter the United States.

The foreign national was granted the visa, which required her and Anderson to marry within 90 days. She arrived in the U.S. on Jan. 8, 2011. Anderson picked her up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and transported her to Parkersburg, W.Va., the following day. The foreign national lived and worked at Anderson's place of business until May 7, 2021.

Anderson admitted that the foreign national did not receive compensation for the work she performed at his place of business. Anderson further admitted that he did not marry her, and her K-1 visa expired on April 8, 2011.

In May 2021, federal immigration agents visited Anderson's place of business on at least three occasions. Anderson admitted that he took steps to prevent government officials from detecting the foreign national. Anderson instructed her to hide behind the business during one of those occasions. Anderson then lied to the federal agents during that visit, falsely alleging that she did not live inside the business, that she had left months prior, and that he did not know where she was.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.