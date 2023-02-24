Federal court report

Feb. 23—Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

beckley, w.va. — Kishaun Andre Jones, 23, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Jones sold a substance containing methamphetamine to a confidential informant near South Kanawha Street in Beckley on Dec. 20, 2021.

Jones admitted to the transaction and to selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant on two other occasions in Raleigh County.

On Feb. 23, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jones' Beckley residence and found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin as well as three firearms and $6,445. Jones admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Charleston resident pleads guilty to drug charge

charleston, w.va. — Khalif Marquee Coleman, 35, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to court records, Coleman admitted to arranging the sales of mixtures containing fentanyl to confidential informants asking to purchase heroin in Charleston in seven separate transactions between May 2, 2022, and Sept. 23, 2022.

All but one of these transactions occurred at a Chesterfield Avenue residence in Charleston, and the mixtures totaled approximately 92.64 grams.

Coleman also admitted to arranging seven additional sales of mixtures containing fentanyl in August and September 2022 at or near the Chesterfield Avenue residence.

On Sept. 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Chesterfield Avenue residence and found mixtures containing fentanyl totaling 55.97 grams, scales, drug packaging materials, and $5,926. Some of the cash recovered during the search was prerecorded buy money from the sales to the confidential informants.

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

----Charleston man and woman plead guilty to fentanyl crime

charleston, w.va. — Kenneth Desaun Hayway, 38, and Hannah Elizabeth Barbee, 30, both of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to court records, Haywood sold fentanyl to a confidential informant asking for heroin on Aug. 15, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2022, in Charleston. Hayway further admitted to organizing the sale of fentanyl with Barbee and co-defendant Khalif Marquee Coleman to a confidential informant seeking heroin on Aug. 19, 2022, at Barbee's Chesterfield Avenue residence in Charleston.

Barbee admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant seeking heroin on six occasions between Aug. 5, 2022, and Sept. 27, 2022, at her Chesterfield Avenue residence. On Sept. 28, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Barbee's residence and found mixtures containing fentanyl totaling 55.97 grams, scales, drug packaging materials, and $5,926. Some of the cash recovered during the search was prerecorded buy money from the sales to the confidential informants.

Hayway and Barbee are scheduled to be sentenced on June 15 and face a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

