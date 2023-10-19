Federal court reports

Oct. 18—Missouri man pleads guilty to child porn charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Daniel Phillip Beckman, 46, of Watson, Mo., pleaded guilty Wednesday to receipt of child pornography.

According to court records, Beckman began communicating while at his Missouri residence on or about Nov. 27, 2022, with a minor female living within the Southern District of West Virginia through the Snapchat multimedia instant messaging application. During these Snapchat communications, Beckman offered to pay the minor female in exchange for her sending him nude images and videos of herself.

Beckman admitted that he paid the minor female approximately $625 through the CashApp mobile payment service in exchange for numerous images and videos that the minor female sent him using Snapchat. Some of these images showed the minor female's vaginal area or depicted her masturbating.

Beckman admitted that he believed the female to be a minor when he received her photos and videos, and that he saved several of the images to his phone.

On or about Dec. 6, 2022, the minor female introduced Beckman to her friend, also a minor female. Beckman admitted that he began communicating with the other minor female on Snapchat and paid her through CashApp for several images and videos that depicted her nude. Beckman further admitted that he believed her to be a minor when he received the images, and that he specifically described to her how he wanted her to pose.

Beckman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Beckman must also register as a sex offender.

----Kanawha County man gets prison for role in meth trafficking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nicholas Bradford Confere, 35, of Mammoth, was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for using a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

Confere admitted to his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.

According to court records, Confere used a land line telephone in Mammoth on Dec. 4, 2022, to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine from a co-defendant. During the call, Confere informed the co-defendant that other third-party individuals also had money to purchase methamphetamine from the co-defendant. The arranged meeting took place and Confere obtained a quantity of methamphetamine from the co-defendant.

Confere admitted that he obtained this methamphetamine partially on consignment, meaning he was expected to pay the co-defendant after he sold the methamphetamine. Confere further admitted to using a cellular phone to inform the co-defendant that he had sold the methamphetamine that he obtained, and therefore had the money to pay the co-defendant.

Confere is among 32 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 400 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 40 pounds of cocaine, 3 pounds of fentanyl, 19 firearms and $935,000 in cash.

Twenty-one of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.