Federal court reports

Aug. 31—Gauley Bridge woman gets 9 years for child sex trafficking

charleston, w.va. — Kristen Naylor-Legg, 30, of Gauley Bridge, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 18. Naylor-Legg must also register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Naylor-Legg provided her 17-year-old female relative on two separate occasions in June 2020 to Larry Allen Clay Jr., so he could engage in sexual intercourse with the minor.

At the time, Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the chief of police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Naylor-Legg admitted that on the first occasion she was paid $100 by Clay. On the second occasion, Naylor-Legg indicated that Clay had agreed to pay her $50 in exchange for sexual intercourse with the minor but ultimately did not give her the money.

After four days of trial, a federal jury convicted Clay, 57, of Fayetteville, of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion, sex trafficking of a minor via coercion, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Evidence at trial proved that Clay twice arranged with Naylor-Legg to have sexual intercourse with the minor, sought to persuade Naylor-Legg to lie to law enforcement about the incidents, and also asked a law enforcement officer if his criminal conduct could be covered up.

----Former school janitor sent to prison for child pornography

charleston, w.va. — Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography. Thomas must also register as a sex offender.

According to court records, the former school janitor made over 105,000 digital media files of child pornography available to others from about June 1, 2020, through about Aug. 23, 2022, by using a peer-to-peer file sharing program. Thomas admitted that he knew the digital media files contained child pornography and would be downloaded by others.

Thomas further admitted that the digital media files included a video file of a prepubescent female engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On Aug. 23, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Thomas' residence and seized electronic devices including a computer and an external hard drive.

Thomas told the officers that he worked as a custodian at a local elementary school. Thomas has since been terminated from that position.

Thomas also told officers that he routinely ran a scrubbing program on his electronic devices to delete their data, and provided the search terms he used to find sexually explicit images of minor females.

A forensic analysis of the electronic devices revealed over 37,000 digital media files of child pornography. Thomas admitted that many of these images and videos depict prepubescent minors, including infants and toddlers. Thomas further admitted that several of the images and videos depict known child victims.