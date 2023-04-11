Federal court reports

Apr. 10—Detroit man sentenced to 5 years for intent to distribute drugs in W.Va.

huntington, w.va. — Brandon Lamarr McCauley, also known as "Louie," 30, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Monday to five years and two months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court records, law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle driven by McCauley on Fifth Avenue in Huntington on May 12, 2022. McCauley possessed approximately 62 grams of suspected heroin, which he had divided into multiple bags for distribution. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.

McCauley further admitted to aiding and abetting another individual in the distribution of additional quantities of heroin totaling 2.6 grams on Sixth Street in Huntington on May 12, 2022.

----Huntington man gets 7 years for possession of crack cocaine

huntington, w.va. — Van Lee Harrell, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as "crack."

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Dec. 12, 2018, at a Marshall Avenue residence in Huntington where Harrell was living. Officers found approximately 8.6 grams of crack, three firearms, ammunition and digital scales in Harrell's bedroom.