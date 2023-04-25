Federal court reports

Apr. 24—Maryland man pleads guilty to gun crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Timothy Lanier Allen III, 24, of Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of making false statements in acquisition of firearms.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 1, 2022, Allen purchased two Ruger 57, 5.7x28mm-caliber pistols, a Glock 27, .40-caliber pistol, and a Glock 30S, .45-caliber pistol at various businesses in Barboursville and Huntington.

Allen bought the firearms for an individual who was with him during the purchases and who provided the money to buy the firearms. Allen falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that he was the buyer of the firearms when he knew he was purchasing the firearms for the individual.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Cabell County bookkeeper sentenced for federal fraud

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville, was sentenced Monday to three years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for committing wire fraud on three separate occasions. Meeks was also ordered to pay $121,841.60 in restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from Aug. 1, 2019, through March 9, 2021, Meeks worked as a bookkeeper at a Cabell County business. Her duties included paying bills, monitoring credit and bank statements, maintaining accurate accounting records, and providing those records to the company's owners upon request.

Meeks pleaded guilty to using company credit cards not issued to her to make three unauthorized personal online purchases totaling $7,329.39 between Feb. 19, 2020, and Nov. 3, 2020.

Meeks further admitted that her unauthorized personal online purchases with the company credit cards totaled at least $121,841.60 between Feb. 12, 2020, and June 18, 2021. Meeks made at least $6,862.83 of the unauthorized online purchases after she was fired by the company on March 9, 2021. In an effort to conceal her criminal conduct, Meeks had the unauthorized purchases shipped to her residence, mislabeled them as legitimate payments in company records, and withheld pages listing them before providing those records to the owners.