Federal court reports

Apr. 3—Huntington man sentenced to two years for being felon in possession of firearm

huntington, w.va. — David Frazier, also known as "Dae Dae," 43, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Frazier was a passenger on June 9, 2022, on the 100 block of Cedar Street in Huntington. Officers searched the vehicle and found a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm pistol. Frazier admitted to possessing the firearm.

Frazier was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery in Wayne County Circuit Court on April 14, 2000, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Cabell County Circuit Court on March 2, 2018.

----Ohio woman facing 20 years after pleading guilty to federal drug crime

huntington, w.va. — Judy Ann Goodman, also known as Judy Ann Eplion, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and methamphetamine.

According to court records, Goodman conspired with Western Regional Jail inmate Corey Michael Perkins on Oct. 6, 2022, during phone calls to assist the smuggling of a package of Suboxone and methamphetamine into the jail.

The phone calls were recorded by the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Goodman admitted that she helped to pay a woman working at the jail to transport the drugs into the jail. Goodman further admitted that Perkins instructed her on what to do with the package and arranged a meeting between Goodman and the jail worker.

Investigators intercepted the package when the jail worker attempted to deliver it. Goodman admitted that the package contained 126 Suboxone strips and approximately 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The West Virginia State Police forensic laboratory confirmed that the controlled substances were buprenorphine and 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Goodman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

The jail worker, Bryanna Danielle Kern, 25, of Proctorville, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22. The indictment remains pending against the inmate, Perkins.