Federal court reports

May 19—Michigan man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kelvin Bradley, 48, of Michigan, pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 19, 2020, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Washington Street in Charleston. Bradley was a passenger in that vehicle and admitted that he possessed a Colt .38 Special revolver that was found in the vehicle.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Bradley knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for aggravated stalking in the Third Judicial Circuit, Wayne County, Michigan, on Sept. 3, 2002.

Bradley is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Kanawha County man gets five years of probation for Covid-19 relief scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Calvin Butler, 25, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday to five years of federal probation, including six months on home detention, and ordered to pay $18,540 in restitution for a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

According to court documents and statements made in court, Butler provided his personal information to an individual he met on the Instagram social media platform who offered to apply for a PPP loan on Butler's behalf in exchange for $2,000 of the loan proceeds.

On April 25, 2021, the online contact electronically submitted an application falsely stating that Butler operated a barbershop and that it had received $77,000 in gross income in 2020.

The fraudulent PPP loan application was approved and $16,040 was electronically deposited from a financial institution in Tennessee to Butler's account at a bank in South Charleston, W.Va., on June 7, 2021.

Butler withdrew the fraudulently obtained money in $5,000 increments to benefit himself personally and not for any legitimate business expenses.

Butler pleaded guilty to wire fraud.