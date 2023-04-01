Federal court reports

Mar. 31—Raleigh County man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl

beckley, w.va. — Sean Hafesh, 34, of Daniels, Raleigh County, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

According to court records, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin on Oct. 6, 2021, to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels. Hafesh admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling additional quantities of suspected heroin to confidential informants on two other occasions in October 2021.

On Oct. 13, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Daniels residence and found 355 grams of suspected heroin, 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, a revolver, and a bolt-action rifle. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the suspected heroin from the controlled buys and the search contained fentanyl.

On Oct. 21, 2021, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hafesh, who admitted to possessing 36 grams of heroin and $1,460 found by the officer on Hafesh's person and in the vehicle.

On April 7, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Beaver, Raleigh County, where Hafesh was present. Officers found 56 grams of suspected heroin, 33 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of cocaine base, also known as "crack," several firearms and $1,042. The suspected heroin found during the search was later determined to contain fentanyl. Hafesh admitted to telling officers on the day of that search that he had been selling a significant amount of suspected heroin during the previous several months.

----Charleston man pleads guilty to role in methamphetamine trafficking organization

charleston, w.va. — Jasper Wemh, 38, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, admitting to a role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in the Charleston area.

According to court records, Wemh admitted to conspiring with several other people to distribute methamphetamine for several months prior to Dec. 5, 2022. Wemh obtained methamphetamine from his supplier on consignment and often provided methamphetamine to his customers on consignment, knowing they were redistributing the methamphetamine he sold them.

Wemh further admitted to obtaining several pounds of methamphetamine from his supplier on Dec. 3, 2022. Wemh distributed the methamphetamine to multiple customers and paid his supplier $250,000 over time from the proceeds from distributing the supplier's methamphetamine.

Wemh also admitted to conspiring with other people to distribute cocaine base, also known as "crack," that he received from his supplier on occasions prior to Dec. 3, 2022. Wemh stored quantities of methamphetamine, crack and cocaine at a Greenbrier Street residence in Charleston. Wemh admitted that he frequently obtained these drugs from a safe in the residence, and that a pistol was kept in that safe as well.

Wemh is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.

Wemh is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement has seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.

Co-defendant Larry Wayne Legg, 55, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on March 6, 2023. Another co-defendant, Justin Allen Bowen, 40, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on Feb. 23, 2023. The remaining defendants are scheduled for trial. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

----Ohio man pleads guilty to methamphetamine crime

charleston, w.va. — Kentrell Dupri McKenzie, 22, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, McKenzie was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by a law enforcement officer on Interstate 77 in Jackson County on Feb. 9, 2022. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle. Officers found approximately 373 grams of methamphetamine in a sealed bag hidden inside the gear shift area. McKenzie admitted to possessing the methamphetamine.

McKenzie is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Fayette woman gets five years for role in firearms trafficking

beckley, w.va. — Stephanie Cohernour, 33, of Fayetteville, was sentenced Friday to five years of federal probation for making false statements in acquisition of firearms.

Cohernour admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.

According to court records, conspiracy ringleader Bisheem Jones, also known as "Bosh," and other co-defendants traveled from Philadelphia to Beckley to oversee the purchase of firearms at Beckley-area stores. The conspirators took the firearms back to Philadelphia to sell for profit.

Cohernour was one of several straw purchasers who bought firearms for the conspirators in exchange for money or drugs. Jones or an intermediary would tell the straw purchasers which firearms to buy, and provide the money for the purchases.

Of the over 140 firearms trafficked by the conspirators between early 2020 and mid-2021, approximately 45 were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses. Cohernour straw purchased at least five firearms for the conspirators, including three recovered at crime scenes in Philadelphia.

Cohernour is among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking.

----Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

beckley, w.va. — Zachary Ryan Allen, 29, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for using and carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking activity.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 22, 2020, a law enforcement officer stopped a vehicle driven by Allen on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. During the traffic stop, Allen admitted to the officer that he had heroin and a firearm in his car.

The officer recovered heroin and fentanyl, a set of digital scales, a small amount of money, and a Springfield Armory, model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Allen admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs and that the money was proceeds of drug trafficking activity.