Federal court reports

May 17—Mingo County man gets five-year prison term

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Paul Thomasson, 57, of Delbarton, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Thomasson admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his residence in Delbarton on Oct. 4, 2021, and Oct. 12, 2021.

On Oct. 20, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Thomasson at his residence on a warrant. Officers searched the residence and found more than 1 pound of fentanyl, 30 grams of fentanyl, three firearms and $12,089.

----"Pops" headed to prison for selling meth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — George Daren Hall, also known as "Pops," 47, of Nitro, was sentenced Wednesday to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Hall sold approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine on March 10, 2022, to a confidential informant outside of a Cochrane Lane residence in Nitro. Hall also sold approximately 59 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside the same residence on March 14, 2022. Additionally, Hall sold approximately 59 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of a Brandy Lane residence in Nitro on June 4, 2022.

On March 23, 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hall in the Poca area of Putnam County. Hall admitted to throwing approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine from his vehicle while trying to flee the traffic stop. Officers apprehended Hall and recovered the methamphetamine from the side of the road.

On Oct. 24, 2022, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hall in the Kanawha County section of Nitro. Hall admitted to possessing approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine found by officers in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine.