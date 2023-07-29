Federal court reports

Jul. 28—New Jersey man pleads guilty to aiding and abetting theft of AML funds with inside help at DEP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Aleksey Krylov, 42, of South Orange, N.J., pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding and abetting theft from programs receiving federal funds.

Krylov admitted to diverting $94,197.93 in federal abandoned mine land (AML) remediation subgrant funds to Jerry D. Elkins, 54, of Danville, W.Va., while Elkins was an employee of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

According to court records, Elkins assisted Krylov and one of his companies from on or about April 2017 until on or about Aug. 7, 2019, with their application for a DEP AML pilot program subgrant.

Elkins was initially a regional planner and later an inspector for the DEP during the time period, and had become acquainted with Krylov prior to joining the DEP. Krylov and his company proposed to construct and operate an aquaponics facility that would produce commercial quantities of vegetables and fruits at a project site near Madison, W.Va.

To assist Krylov and his company, Elkins collected water samples, provided contacts for public support, boosted Krylov's project internally at DEP, provided his opinion and suggestions for improving the subgrant application, and continuously monitored the application's status.

Krylov admitted to paying Elkins for his services with checks and electronic fund transfers drawn from federal subgrant disbursements totaling $94,197.93.

Krylov is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Krylov also owes $94.197.93 in restitution. Elkins pleaded guilty to theft from programs receiving federal funds on May 31 and is awaiting sentencing.

----Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kyle Andrew Umstead, 35, of Douglasville, Pa., pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court records, Umstead traveled on March 18 to Cross Lanes, W.Va., for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Umstead was arrested by law enforcement officers in Cross Lanes. Following his arrest, officers found videos and images of child pornography on Umstead's cell phone.

Umstead is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Detroit man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Kristopher D. Thomas, also known as "Rio," 22, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Friday to one year and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Thomas sold a quantity of fentanyl on Oct. 14, 2021, to a confidential informant at an Amigo residence where Thomas was staying in Raleigh County, W.Va. Thomas admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant in Daniels, Raleigh County, on April 12 and April 22, 2021.

The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substances from all three transactions contained fentanyl.