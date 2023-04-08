Federal court reports

Apr. 7—Beckley woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

beckley, w.va. — Kamaria J. Mitchell, 33, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to four years and seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Mitchell admitted to selling more than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of her Beckley residence on Nov. 16, 2020. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed the methamphetamine weighed 27.9 grams and was 98 percent pure.

----Beckley man gets 7 years for federal drug crime

beckley, w.va. — Travis John Miller, 40, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to seven years and three months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Miller admitted to selling approximately 26.94 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at his Beckley residence on Oct. 19, 2021. Miller further admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, 2021.

On Oct. 29, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Miller's residence and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and a Hi-Point .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

----Beckley felon pleads guilty to possessing a firearm

beckley, w.va. — Steven Marvin Lawson Jr., 29, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Lawson admitted to possessing a Springfield Armory model XD .45-caliber pistol at a Beagle Club Road residence in Jumping Branch, Summers County, on Sept. 28, 2020.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Lawson had prior felony convictions for two counts of theft by receiving stolen property in Gwinnett County, Georgia, Superior Court on May 13, 2016.

Lawson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----"Rio" from Detroit pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl

beckley, w.va. — Kristopher D. Thomas, also known as "Rio," 22, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, on Oct. 14, 2021, Thomas sold fentanyl to a confidential informant at an Amigo residence where Thomas was staying in Raleigh County. Thomas admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant in Daniels on April 12 and April 22, 2021. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substances from all three transactions contained fentanyl.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.