Federal court reports

May 1—Metal detector catches inmate carrying shank in underwear

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Iglesias McEntyre, 34, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.

According to court records, McEntyre failed to clear a metal detector on Oct. 14, 2022, after numerous attempts. An FCI Beckley staff member conducted a visual search of McEntyre and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a "shank" in McEntyre's underwear.

The shank was a piece of metal approximately 5 3/4 inches long, sharpened to a point, with a toothbrush for a handle and thread wrapped around the handle to secure it.

McEntyre is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Two more sentenced for roles in firearms trafficking conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Hassan Abdullah, also known as "San," 28, of Philadelphia, Pa., was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and Donte Webster, 23, of Beckley, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.

According to court records, Abdullah traveled from Philadelphia to Beckley with conspiracy ringleader Bisheem Jones, also known as "Bosh," and other co-defendants to oversee the purchase of firearms at Beckley-area stores that the conspirators took back to Philadelphia to sell for profit.

Webster was one of several straw purchasers who bought firearms for the conspirators in exchange for money or drugs. Jones or an intermediary would tell the straw purchasers which firearms to buy, and provide the money for the purchases.

Webster admitted to straw purchasing a Glock 19Gen5, 9mm pistol, a Glock 26Gen5, 9mm pistol, and a Taurus G2C, 9mm pistol for Jones in Beckley on July 6, 2021. During each purchase, Webster falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that he was the buyer of the firearms when he knew he was purchasing them for Jones and his trafficking conspiracy.

Webster further admitted that he bought at least 13 firearms for Jones in June and July 2021 so Jones and others could transport and resell them outside of West Virginia.

Of the over 140 firearms trafficked by the conspirators between early 2020 and mid-2021, approximately 45 were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.

Abdullah pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Webster pleaded guilty to making false statements in acquisition of firearms. Abdullah and Webster are among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking.

After five days of trial, a federal jury found Jones, 37, of Philadelphia, guilty of conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and interstate travel with the intent to deal in firearms without a license. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.

----Charleston man faces 10 years for gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Taylor Womack, 28, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Womack possessed a loaded FEG, Model PA-63, 9mm firearm on Sept. 7, 2020, in Amandaville.

Womack was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance in Wayne County Circuit Court on Sept. 15, 2017, and for daytime burglary by breaking and entering in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Oct. 16, 2014.

Womack is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Huntington man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brennon Michael Adkins, 22, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a stolen firearm.

According to court records, Adkins admitted that he and another individual broke into Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry in Huntington on July 15, 2022, to steal various electronics from the store's inventory.

After entering, the other individual stole three firearms. Adkins admitted that he possessed one of the stolen firearms, a Stoeger, model M3000, 12-gauge shotgun, following the breaking and entering.

Adkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.