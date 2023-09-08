Federal court reports

Sep. 7—Beckley man pleads guilty to drug charge

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Zackery Dale Jenkins, 30, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Jenkins sold a controlled substance containing fentanyl to a confidential informant in a Beckley residence on April 18. Jenkins also sold controlled substances containing fentanyl to the confidential informant on four other occasions in the Beckley area.

On June 1, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jenkins' residence and seized additional quantities of fentanyl and several firearms.

Jenkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 29 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

----Charleston man facing 20 years for drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jonathon Dewayne Eads, 37, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Eads sold a half-pound of methamphetamine on Oct. 7, 2022, for $1,500 to a confidential informant at a Garrison Avenue residence in Charleston.

Eads is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

----Tennessee man pleads guilty to failure to pay child support

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jancent M. Powell, 39, of Tullahoma, Tenn., pleaded guilty Thursday to failure to pay child support obligations. Powell admitted that he owes over $10,000 in court-ordered child support.

According to court records, the Family Court of Wood County, West Virginia, ordered Powell on Nov. 18, 2013, to pay $361 a month in child support for his twin daughters. Powell made only six of the monthly payments, all in 2014.

Powell is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine. Powell also owes restitution for the over $10,000 in unpaid child support, which includes interest.

----Inmate adds more time to prison stay by sending obscene letter to female minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Darrin Alonzo Miller, 41, was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for sending obscene material to a minor under the age of 16. Miller must also register as a sex offender.

A federal jury convicted Miller after a one-day trial on June 13. Evidence at trial proved that Miller sent a letter through the United States mail on June 22, 2020, to a 14-year-old girl while he was an inmate at Parkersburg Correctional Center. In the letter, Miller described in graphic detail of him and the minor female engaging in sexual intercourse upon his release from jail.