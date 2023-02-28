Federal court reports

Feb. 27—Boone County man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

charleston, w.va. — Troy Wilson Wheatley, 42, of Boone County, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at Wheatley's residence near Chapmanville on Aug. 30, 2021.

Officers encountered Wheatley and seized a Ruger, model Security-9, 9mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson, .22-caliber pistol. One firearm was in a holster on Wheatley's hip and the other was in his back pocket.

Wheatley admitted to possessing the firearms and further admitted to the officers that he had discharged a firearm when his nephew drove past the residence that morning.

Wheatley was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in Nicholas County Circuit Court on Feb. 3, 2006.

Wheatley is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Man gets six years on child pornography conviction

huntington, w.va. — Matthew Ryan Harper, 22, of Point Pleasant, was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for distribution of child pornography. Harper must also register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Harper used the Snapchat social media platform on June 9, 2021, to distribute a video of a prepubescent minor female subjected to sexually explicit conduct.

Harper admitted to distributing videos containing child pornography on three additional occasions in June 2021. Harper communicated with others on Snapchat and the Omegle online chat website about obtaining and trading child pornography during this time.

Harper possessed 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography on Jan. 25, 2022. Some of the images depicted toddlers.

----St. Albans man facing 20 years for federal drug crime

huntington, w.va. — George Michael Thayer, 52, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of oxycodone.

According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 24, 2022, of a vehicle driven by Thayer. The officer searched the vehicle and found approximately 12 oxycodone pills, multiple empty sandwich bags and a set of digital scales.

Thayer admitted that he possessed the oxycodone found during the vehicle search and further admitted that he intended to distribute it.

Thayer is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.