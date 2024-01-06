Federal court reports

Jan. 5—Beckley woman facing 10 years for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Mariah Diane Keffer, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Keffer sold approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 12, 2022, to a confidential informant at her Robert C. Byrd Drive residence in Beckley. Keffer further admitted to selling a total of approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant for a total of $900 during separate transactions on Dec. 22, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023.

On Jan. 10, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Keffer's residence. Officers seized 71.5 grams of methamphetamine, 20.5 grams of fentanyl and various amounts of marijuana, oxycodone pills, aprazolam pills, suboxone, diazepam pills and psilocybin mushrooms. Officers also seized a Taurus model G2c 9mm pistol, a Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol, and $2,011. Keffer admitted that she intended to distribute the seized drugs in and around the Southern District of West Virginia.

Keffer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Beckley man sentenced to 7 years for peddling fentanyl

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Zackery Dale Jenkins, 30, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Jenkins sold a controlled substance containing fentanyl on April 18, 2023, to a confidential informant in a Beckley residence. Jenkins admitted to that transaction and to selling controlled substances containing fentanyl to the confidential informant on four other occasions in the Beckley area.

On June 1, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jenkins' residence and seized additional quantities of fentanyl and several firearms. Jenkins admitted that he intended to distribute the fentanyl.