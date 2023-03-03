Federal court reports

Mar. 2—Former Housing Authority accountant pleads guilty to taking public money

beckley, w.va. — Laquenta Lowe, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to conversion of public money exceeding $1,000.

Lowe admitted to stealing at least $7,978.91 in federal funds while employed by the Raleigh County Housing Authority (RCHA).

According to court records, Lowe was chief financial officer and accountant for the RCHA from July 1, 2018, through May 31, 2019, and was executive director of the RCHA from June 1, 2019, through April 30, 2021.

During that time, RCHA administered programs that used federal funds including the Section 8 income-based rent subsidy program. RCHA kept the federal funds it received from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in RCHA's primary operating account at a West Virginia bank.

Lowe used her positions at RCHA to steal at least $7,978.91 in federal funds that HUD had disbursed to RCHA and knowingly converted the funds to her personal use without authorization, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Southern District of West Virginia.

Lowe admitted to receiving at least $6,728.82 of that amount in overtime compensation that she should not have received. Lowe further admitted to receiving at least $660.68 in travel-related expenses reimbursements that she should not have received for RCHA-related travel. Lowe also admitted to using a RCHA credit card issued to her to purchase a $199.99 smart watch for her personal use, all without authorization.

Lowe is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Sex offender gets 2 years for resisting a federal officer

charleston, w.va. — Norman Leon Geipe II, 39, was sentenced Thursday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for resisting a federal officer causing bodily injury.

According to court records, deputy U.S. marshals approached Geipe outside a Parkersburg homeless shelter on Jan. 14, 2022, and told him they had an arrest warrant alleging he had failed to register as a sex offender.

Geipe physically resisted the attempt to take him into custody and bit the left forearm of one of the deputy U.S. Marshals, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

----Straw purchaser sentenced for role in firearms trafficking

beckley, w.va. — Brandon Lawson, 33, of Oak Hill, was sentenced Thursday to nine months in prison and nine months on home detention with electronic monitoring, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.

Lawson admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.

According to court records, Lawson admitted to transferring a Ruger, Model LC9S, 9mm pistol to trafficking conspiracy ringleader Bisheem Jones, also known as "Bosh," in Beckley on March 11, 2021. Lawson further admitted to aiding and abetting his spouse, Megan Bickford, 34, of Oak Hill, in the illegal purchase of firearms for the trafficking conspiracy during 2020 and 2021.

The trafficking conspiracy recruited Bickford and other straw purchasers from within the Southern District of West Virginia.

Jones or an intermediary would tell the straw purchasers which firearms to buy and provide the money for the purchases. Of the over 140 firearms trafficked by Jones and his co-conspirators between early 2020 and mid-2021, approximately 45 were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia. These firearms have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses. Three firearms straw purchased by Lawson were recovered by Philadelphia police at crime scenes.

Lawson and Bickford are among 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking. After five days of trial, a federal jury found Jones, 37, of Philadelphia, guilty on Dec. 16, 2022, of conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and interstate travel with the intent to deal in firearms without a license. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.

----Ohio man sentenced to 12 years for exploitation of child

charleston, w.va. — Aaron Andrew Dement, 44, of Munroe Falls, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor. Dement must also register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Dement used a dating-chat website to communicate with an individual he believed to be a minor female. Dement admitted to sending the person a photo of his genitals and a video of himself masturbating. Dement also asked the girl to take and send him a photo of her genitalia.

Dement contacted the minor female again on Oct. 2, 2021, and asked her to produce and send him a sexually explicit photo of herself and a sexually explicit voice message.

Dement sent the girl another sexually explicit video of himself.

From Oct. 7, 2021, until Dec. 13, 2021, Dement continued to attempt to persuade the girl to produce sexually explicit images of herself while also sending her sexually explicit images of himself, through online chats and text messages.