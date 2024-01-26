Federal court reports

Jan. 25—Ohio man gets 17 years plus while

W.Va. partner gets 8 for dealing drugs

charleston, w.va. — Tevon O'Shea Vanhorn, also known as "Von," 29, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and Toby Lee Graley, 60, of Charleston, was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court records, Vanhorn obtained methamphetamine and fentanyl and distributed quantities of the controlled substances to Graley and several other customers at multiple locations throughout the Southern District of West Virginia from at least June 2022 to about March 2023.

Vanhorn communicated with his customers by cell phone to arrange drug-related transactions, and knew that several of his customers redistributed the methamphetamine and fentanyl he sold them.

On Feb. 21, 2022, Vanhorn tried to mail a package containing about $74,835 from Charleston, W.Va., to Detroit, Mich. Law enforcement officers seized the package.

Since at least June 2022, Graley obtained methamphetamine and fentanyl from Vanhorn and distributed the controlled substances to customers at his Lumari Lane residence in Charleston and other locations within the Southern District. Graley arranged drug-related transactions on his cell phone with Vanhorn and customers. Graley knew several of his customers would redistribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl he sold them.

----Two facing 20 years each for roles

in Huntington drug trafficking network

huntington, w.va. — Kayla Dawn Powell, 37, of Hurricane, and Donald James Duty, 52, of Huntington, pleaded guilty this week to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Powell admitted to participating in the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl with others from at least June 2023 through November 2023 in the Huntington area.

On June 6, 2023, Powell sold approximately 3.6 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $250 in a vehicle parked at a business on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

On Nov. 15, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Duty's Jackson Avenue residence in Huntington and seized 19 firearms, approximately 73 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 108 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Powell is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, and Duty is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20. Each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Kanawha County man pleads guilty, looking at 20-year sentence

charleston, w.va. — Isaiah Vaniah McDade, 46, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty this week to distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court records, McDade sold approximately 5 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant over the course of five separate transactions between Aug. 10, 2022, and Sept. 16, 2022. McDade admitted to those transactions and further admitted to selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant on Sept. 2, 2022, and 3.46 grams of cocaine on Sept. 16, 2022.

McDade discussed the distribution of controlled substances during phone calls from Nov. 3, 2022, through Dec. 2, 2022, that were intercepted by law enforcement officers. McDade admitted that those phone calls were about the distribution of 33.5 grams of heroin, 7 grams of methamphetamine and 30.8 grams of cocaine.

On Aug. 17, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McDade's residence and seized $5,115.

McDade is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Nevada woman sentenced to five years for possessing fentanyl to distribute

huntington, w.va. — Jamie Lyn Music, 41, of Las Vegas, Nev., was sentenced this week to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Music and Raymond Jaquette Howard were passengers on Dec. 24, 2021, on Interstate 64 near Huntington. Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 399.6 grams of fentanyl in a backpack.

Howard, 35, of Las Vegas, Nev., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl on Oct. 11, 2022. Howard admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl found in the backpack or direct others to sell the fentanyl on his behalf. Howard also admitted to selling approximately 1.01 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Huntington motel on Sept. 22, 2021. On Nov. 16, 2021, law enforcement officers searched Howard's motel room and found approximately 4.6 pounds of fentanyl and a loaded Glock 43x pistol hidden in the ceiling. Howard admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.

Howard was sentenced on Jan. 17 to 14 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.