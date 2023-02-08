Federal court reports

Feb. 7—Beckley woman gets eight months for distributing heroin

beckley, w.va. — Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin.

According to court records, Grizzle sold heroin on Oct. 15, 2020, to a confidential informant at a Shady Spring residence where she was staying. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl.

----Detroit man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

huntington, w.va. — Desmond Devon Magee, also known as "Rich," 27, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Magee sold approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 18, 2022, to a confidential informant inside an Eighth Street business in Huntington.

Magee is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Nicholas County man gets 19 years for possession of meth

Charleston, w.va. — Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced Monday to 19 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Barnhouse fled from law enforcement officers trying to arrest him on March 13, 2022. During the pursuit, Barnhouse hid a backpack under a waterfall in the woods near Nallen in Nicholas County.

An officer following Barnhouse's tracks in the snow found the backpack, which contained approximately 646.6 grams of methamphetamine, 129 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Taurus Millennium G2 pistol, and $6,740.

Barnhouse admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and fentanyl, and that the cash was proceeds from drug transactions.

----Detroit man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

huntington, w.va. — Sylvester Roosevelt McNeil, also known as "Juan," 50, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, McNeil sold approximately 1.3 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 27, 2022, to a confidential informant at a location on Nickel Plate Road in Huntington.

McNeil is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Huntington man distributes meth, heads to prison

huntington, w.va. — Jeremy Lee Pettry, 39, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Pettry sold 28.13 grams of methamphetamine on July 29, 2020, to a confidential informant in Huntington. On Aug. 6, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Pettry's 25th Street residence, where they found 2.21 grams of cocaine, 15.73 grams of heroin, 5.78 grams of methamphetamine and a revolver.

Pettry admitted that he possessed the controlled substances and intended to sell them. Pettry further admitted to selling approximately 30 ounces of methamphetamine in the months leading up to the search of his residence.