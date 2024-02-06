Federal court reports

Feb. 5—North Carolina man sentenced for counterfeiting scheme

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Jamarcus Harris, 32, of Lenoir, North Carolina, was sentenced Monday to two years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $800 in restitution for conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

Harris admitted to his role in a conspiracy to create and pass counterfeit United States currency in the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to court records, Harris traveled with co-defendants Crystal Wilks and Xavier Sanders and another individual from North Carolina on Oct. 12, 2022, to West Virginia and passed counterfeit $100 bills at businesses in Beckley, Fayetteville and Summersville.

Harris and his co-conspirators rented a room that evening at a Summersville hotel, where they tried to create new counterfeit U.S. currency. Harris admitted that their counterfeiting process involved bleaching $1 bills, scanning a genuine $100 bill, and printing the resulting image on the bleached bills.

Wilks, 24, of Lenoir, N.C., and Sanders, 24, of Charlotte, N.C., previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and await sentencing.

----McDowell County man faces 10 years and hefty fine for firearms theft

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Carl Thomas Mullins, also known as "TJ Mullins," 23, of Isaban, pleaded guilty Monday to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

According to court records, Mullins broke into a Wyoming County business on Sept. 10, 2021, and stole a Colt model M4 carbine 5.56mm rifle, a Black Aces model Pro Series M 12-gauge shotgun and a Silver Eagle model RZ17TAC 12-gauge shotgun.

Mullins is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.