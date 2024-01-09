Federal court reports

Jan. 8—Putnam County man sentenced, Detroit woman pleads guilty in meth trafficking

charleston, w.va. — Scott Jeremy Savage, 46, of Nitro, was sentenced on Monday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Dashounieque Lashay Wright, 27, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking.

According to court records, Savage conspired with others to distribute quantities of fentanyl while living in Putnam County between Oct. 17, 2022, and March 9, 2023. Savage admitted to purchasing fentanyl from a co-defendant who lived in the Charleston area and to arranging transactions with this co-defendant by cell phone.

Savage further admitted that the co-defendant often fronted him the fentanyl and he would pay the co-defendant back after he sold it.

On Oct. 17, 2022, Savage sold approximately 2.23 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant at his residence. On Oct. 18, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Savage's residence and seized approximately 2.93 grams of fentanyl, 2.2 grans of methamphetamine, and a loaded Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

On Jan. 27, 2023, Savage exchanged phone calls and text messages with the co-defendant to arrange the purchase of a one-quarter ounce of fentanyl.

During a phone call the next day, Savage told the co-defendant that customers had complained about the fentanyl he had purchased the day before and asked the co-defendant to provide stronger fentanyl. Savage admitted that the co-defendant agreed to provide him with 4 to 5 grams of fentanyl. On March 9, 2023, Savage sold approximately 1.3 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Putnam County gas station.

Savage has a long criminal history that now includes 13 felony convictions including attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory, exposure of children to methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer in reckless indifference to the safety of others, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device and breaking and entering.

Wright admitted that she spoke by cell phone on Nov. 28, 2022, with a co-conspirator who directed her to deliver what turned out to be approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine to a customer in Charleston.

Wright collected money from the customer before leaving the residence by vehicle. Law enforcement officers pulled over the vehicle after the transaction and found an additional 6.1 pounds of methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25 and faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Savage and Wright are among 32 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 400 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 40 pounds of cocaine, 3 pounds of fentanyl, 19 firearms and $935,000 in cash.

l l l

Huntington man pleads

guilty to fentanyl crime

huntington, w.va. — Frank W. Basenback, 36, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, on Aug. 8, 2023, Basenback sold approximately 56 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on the 3300 block of Harvey Road in Huntington in exchange for $1,000.

Basenback also sold approximately 243 grams of fentanyl to confidential informants at the same location for a total of $4,000 during separate occasions on Aug. 23 and Sept. 4, 2023.

On Sept. 14, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Basenback's Haynie Road residence and found approximately $42,892 in the residence and approximately 2 kilograms of fentanyl in a truck parked outside.

Officers also found $711 on Basenback, who admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute the seized fentanyl, and further admitted that the seized cash and $14,608.69 in his bank account were drug proceeds from selling fentanyl.

Basenback is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

l l l

Michigan man faces 20 years max

plus hefty fine for meth distribution

huntington, w.va. — Larry Williams Jr., 52, of Pontiac, Mich., pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Williams sold approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin on Feb. 9, 2023, to a confidential informant at a Washington Avenue location in Huntington. Williams admitted to the transaction and further admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential informant on Jan. 31, 2023, and March 16, 2023, in Huntington.

On March 21, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Williams' Adams Avenue residence in Huntington and found approximately 134 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, 6 grams of fentanyl, and 18 grams of cocaine base, also known as "crack." Officers also found digital scales, a drug press and approximately $292 in the residence during the search. Williams admitted to possessing and intending to distribute the controlled substances.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

l l l

Mason County man pleads

guilty to federal gun crime

huntington, w.va. — James Franklin Will III, 42, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, law enforcement officers encountered Will on June 15, 2023, while responding to reports of a suspicious person at a Point Pleasant residence. The residents told officers that Will had entered their home with two firearms. Officers recovered a loaded Sig Sauer AR-15 .223-caliber rifle and a Smith & Wesson .22-caliber revolver at the residence. Will admitted to possessing the firearms.

Will was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for attempt to commit a felony on Dec. 7, 2015, and conspiracy on Nov. 13, 2017, both in Mason County Circuit Court, and for unlawful possession of a deadly weapon by a felon in Wood County Circuit Court on April 16, 2021.

Will is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.