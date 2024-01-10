Federal court reports

Jan. 9—Charleston woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Jeren Danielle Canterbury, 34, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Canterbury twice sold quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, in Nitro on March 3, 2023, and in Charleston on March 15, 2023.

Canterbury is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Mercer County man facing 20-year sentence and $1 million fine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Austin Pannell, 26, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty Tuesday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Pannell sold a quantity of fentanyl on Aug. 18, 2022, to a confidential informant outside of a Princeton apartment. Pannell admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling additional quantities of fentanyl to a confidential informant on three other occasions in Princeton and Bluefield between July 12, 2022, and Aug. 18, 2022.

Pannell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

----Ohio man sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leslie Russell Burney, 36, of Groveport, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Burney on Interstate 77 in the area of Ripley, W.Va., on Oct. 20, 2021. After the officer approached the vehicle and asked for his driver's license, Burney drove off in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Officers pursued Burney's vehicle until he pulled off the interstate and fled on foot with a red backpack from his vehicle. Utilizing a K-9, officers located and captured Burney and seized the backpack, which contained suspected methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed that the substance found in the backpack was over 6 pounds of methamphetamine. Burney admitted that he was going to receive payment to deliver the drugs in the backpack, and fled the traffic stop because he did not want the drugs to be discovered.

Burney has a long criminal history that includes prior felony convictions for kidnapping and felonious assault with a firearm.