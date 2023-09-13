Federal court rules against Obama-era DACA immigration policy protecting 'Dreamers'

WASHINGTON − A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled that an Obama-era policy that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children violates federal law, the latest setback for so-called "Dreamers" in a case that will likely be decided by the Supreme Court.

Created by former President Barack Obama more than a decade ago, the DACA policy halted deportations and granted work permits for certain immigrants brought to the country illegally as children – a group that became known as "Dreamers." But the program was created through executive action and has been at the center of court battles for years.

The ruling Wednesday, which the Biden administration is likely to appeal, does not require the government to take action against current DACA recipients but would bar it from approving new applications. The case could bring additional attention to immigration as a political issue heading into the 2024 election.

Supporters of the program, including President Joe Biden, say the policy helps people who had no choice about entering the United States and have little connection to their home country. Critics, including the states that challenged it, said it forced taxpayers to shoulder the cost of social services for people who were in the country illegally.

"Congress, for any number of reasons, has decided not to pass DACA-like legislation," Judge Andrew Hanen wrote in his ruling Wednesday. "The executive branch cannot usurp the power bestowed on Congress by the Constitution − even to fill a void."

Hanen, appointed by President George W. Bush, had ruled that the program was unlawful once before, in 2021, setting off an appeals process that put the issue back in his court.

“While expected, today’s court ruling is devastating," said Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center. "It impacts hundreds of thousands of immigrant youth and their loved ones, who have already endured years of uncertainty stemming from politicized attacks on DACA."

The Justice Department declined to comment.

By 2018, more than 814,000 people had benefited from the policy, according to some estimates cited in court records.

Former President Donald Trump canceled the DACA program in 2017, but in a case decided by the Supreme Court three years later, a 5-4 majority said the Republican president didn't follow the law in ending the program. In that case, Chief Justice John Roberts joined with four liberal justices to allow the policy to continue.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Roberto Martinez, left, celebrates with other DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) ORG XMIT: DCMC105

But the make-up of the high court has since shifted: Conservatives now enjoy a 6-3 advantage, and four of them have already signaled they have deep reservations about DACA. In the court's 2020 decision, Justice Clarence Thomas said he believes the policy is unlawful. He was joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote separately and decried Roberts' ruling for continuing the uncertainty surrounding the program's legal status.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Federal court rules against Obama-era DACA policy for 'Dreamers'