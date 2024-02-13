Federal court sentencing postponed for Auglaize woman

Feb. 12—TOLEDO — A Feb. 23 sentencing date for an Auglaize County woman charged in the distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of another has been postponed.

Anita Green — who along with her daughter, Amanda Hovanec, and South African resident Anthony Theodorou were the subjects of a federal indictment in the 2022 death of 36-year-old Timothy Hovanec — in October pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio to being an accessory after the fact in Hovanec's death.

The body of 36-year-old Hovanec, the estranged husband of Amanda, was found in rural Auglaize County near Waynesfield in April 0f 2022. He allegedly died after being injected with a lethal dose of the controlled substance etorphine that allegedly was administered by Amanda Hovanec.

Judge James Knepp II continued Green's sentencing after Amanda Hovanec notified the court earlier this month of her intent to plead guilty to charges related to Hovanec's death. A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. South African resident Anthony Theodorou, the third co-defendant in the case, is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 15.

Knepp ruled that a continuance of Green's sentencing date "until such time as it can be scheduled with the remaining defendant(s) would be less intrusive on the victim's family and their desire to attend all scheduled sentencing hearings."