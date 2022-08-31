Federal court takes case involving pounds of meth

Aug. 31—The criminal case filed against a couple accused of dealing in methamphetamine in Lebanon has been kicked up to a federal court.

The pair were targets of a Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force investigation and police were poised to search their apartment in Fishers on a warrant Aug. 4, according to an affidavit filed in Boone Circuit Court. But Janie and Eddie D. Maxieson III left their home and headed to Lebanon that morning before police knocked on their door, according to the affidavit.

Whitestown Police Sgt. Scott Klinger waited along Interstate 65 and stopped the couple's SUV for a traffic violation on its way, and Whitestown Police K-9 Igor indicated the presence of narcotics in the SUV, Klinger wrote in the local affidavit.

Police found no illegal drugs in the SUV or on Janie Maxieson, 55, but discovered two bags of meth stuffed into the groin area and between the buttocks of Eddie D. Maxieson III, 50, WPD Detective Dalton Tibbs wrote in a report.

The two bags on Eddie contained 114 grams, or about 1,140 individual uses worth, of meth, according to the affidavit. Indiana code assumes someone is dealing in meth if they have 28 or more grams, or about 280 uses.

Tibbs is a member of the drug task force, as is a Lebanon detective, who interviewed the couple, according to court records.

Janie Maxieson admitted she was traveling to the now-closed Bottoms Up, a former Lebanon bar, "... to deliver approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine to an individual," for $1,000, Tibbs said in the affidavit.

But police in Fishers found a much larger stash, nearly 3 pounds of meth, about 13,190 uses, and about 141 grams of MDMA, also called Ecstasy, in a safe in the couple's apartment, Tibbs said in the affidavit.

Janie told detectives she still owed $7,000 for the meth found in their home, according to court records.

The Boone County case was dismissed last week when federal prosecutors took over. Their federal records are sealed at present.

The Maxiesons were convicted last week in Marion County of dealing in methamphetamine and sentenced to prison time.

Eddie's other previous Marion County convictions that resulted in time in state prison, include:

* 2011, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug; and

* 2004, attempted murder and possessing a firearm within a mile of school property without a license.

His projected release date is May 2026.