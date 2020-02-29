Federal court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy — then reverses itself

TUCSON, Ariz. – A federal appeals court has blocked the Trump administration’s policy of returning asylum-seekers to Mexico to await court hearings, a practice immigrant advocates have denounced as inhumane and deadly.

The decision on Friday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco deals a blow to the Trump administration. The process — called the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, also known as "Remain in Mexico" — had been seen as another tool in President Donald Trump’s asylum crackdown.

Throngs of migrants in the program began gathering at international crossings in Ciudad Juarez and Matamoros, hoping to be let into the U.S. But the decision — and migrants' hopes — lasted only a few hours. Later on Friday, the 9th Circuit judges granted an emergency stay on the injunction, as requested by the Trump administration, effectively keeping MPP in place while further arguments are heard. The case appears to be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"This evening, with support of DOJ attorneys and CBP’s declaration, the 9th Circuit granted a stay of its earlier order enjoining MPP," Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted Late Friday. "@CBP will immediately reinstate MPP!"

Since the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rolled out the program in January 2019, the U.S. government has sent back more than 60,000 people to seven Mexican border cities from Tijuana to Matamoros. Those included some of those most dangerous areas of the border, exposing migrants to assaults, kidnappings, murders and extortion.

U.S. authorities have argued that the policy keeps migrants from slipping into the U.S. and deters other migrants considering crossing from the U.S. southern border.

“This is really a tremendous decision recognizing the illegality of the Remain in Mexico program,” said Elissa Steglich, co-director of the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas School of Law in Austin, who makes regular trips to Texas border towns to interview MPP migrants and monitor their legal proceedings. “It means that asylum-seekers can now have access to the U.S. asylum system in a humane way.”

A key question remains: What happens to the thousands of migrants currently in Mexico in the MPP program and will they be allowed to enter the U.S. to wait out their court dates?

“There should be immediate relief for those currently in the MPP program,” Steglich said. “Right now, it’s unclear what will happen.”

The 9th Circuit issued a separate ruling on Friday morning that reinstated a lower court's injunction blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that made migrants ineligible for asylum if they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in between the ports of entry.

The lawsuit

Eleven migrants sent back to Mexico under the program, and a collection of six civil rights advocates including Innovation Law Lab, Al Otro Lado and Tahirih Justice Center, filed a lawsuit last year, arguing that the policy violated U.S. immigration law.

A federal district court in California had issued a ruling blocking the policy during the case, but MPP continued while the U.S. government appealed.

In an 81-page opinion published on Friday morning, a three-judge panel with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California found that the program "is inconsistent" with U.S. federal law and should be blocked entirely. Judges split 2-1 on the decision.

With an injunction in place, the case now likely returns to the district court to consider the suit itself.