Federal court throws out Joe Exotic's sentence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reese Gorman, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 14—Joe Exotic will receive a new prison sentence after the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals threw out his original 22-year sentence in his murder-for-hire conviction.

The federal court of appeals upheld the conviction for Joseph Maldonado Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic, but claimed his trial judge U.S. District Judge Scott Palk erred during his sentencing.

Maldonado-Passage rose to national prominence during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, when Netflix released the "Tiger King" documentary about his zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

In 2019, Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison for twice trying to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered. Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, was an outspoken critic of Maldonado-Passage and his treatment of his big cats. The hit man Maldonado-Passage hired to kill Baskin was an undercover FBI agent.

The court of appeals' decision comes after Maldonado-Passage appealed his convictions, arguing that his two murder-for-hire convictions should have been grouped together in sentencing because "they involved the same victim and two or more acts or transactions that were connected by a common criminal objective: murdering Baskin."

His appeal also claimed that Palk made a mistake when he allowed Baskin to attend the entirety of the trial proceedings despite the fact that she was a government-listed witness. The court dismissed this appeal.

"We hold that the district court acted within its discretion by allowing (Carole) Baskin to attend the full trial proceedings despite her being listed as a government witness, but that it erred by not grouping the two murder-for-hire convictions at sentencing," the opinion reads. "Accordingly, we affirm the conviction but vacate the sentence and remand for re-sentencing."

The jury also found Maldonado-Passage guilty of illegally killing five tigers with a shotgun — violating the Endangered Species Act — along with other crimes involving his animals. His legal team was unsuccessful in an attempt to have former President Donald Trump pardon Maldonado-Passage earlier this year.

Jeff Lowe, the new owner of Maldonado-Passage's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, shuttered the zoo last year.

The Transcript reached out to Maldonado-Passage's legal team Wednesday and was directed to a spokesperson for DiscoveryTV; they did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investigators probe if dozens of Boston area armed robberies are connected

    Close to three dozen armed commercial robberies across the greater Boston area from July 2020 through January 2021 are under investigation by police, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors.

  • Northland prosecutors urge Kansas City police to keep sending them small drug cases

    The message came after Jackson County prosecutors asked to police to stop sending hundreds of low-level drug cases.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling "Don't Fauci my Florida" merch as the state reports some of the highest number of COVID cases in the country

    The GOP rising star is also selling beer koozies that say "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?"

  • Disney has finally decided it's okay to spoil that Mandalorian finale with a new special

    It’s been seven months since the second season finale of The Mandalorian came out on Disney+, and while everyone agreed to respect the concerns of the spoiler-phobic at the time, Disney has announced a new Disney Gallery behind-the-scenes special that will reveal all of the secrets of Din Djarin’s climactic confrontation with Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers—not to mention the eventual fate of little Grogu, whose magic blood hopefully has nothing to do with The Rise Of Skywalker.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.