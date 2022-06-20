Federal court: Two men charged with hate crime; woman found guilty of tax fraud

One person was found guilty, and two others were charged in separate incidents relating to federal charges.

U.S. government officials said an Ocala grand jury indicted Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, for a hate crime. The younger Lashley has been taken into custody and authorities released information about the indictment.

Federal officials said on Nov. 17, 2021, the Lashleys "aiding and abetting one another, willfully caused bodily injury to the victim, a Black man, because of his actual and perceived race."

Consequences if convicted

Authorities said the men "repeatedly called the victim racial slurs and repeatedly struck the victim with closed fists and an axe handle."

If the men go to trial and are found guilty, they could face 10 years in prison, three years mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The announcement was made on June 17 by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg of the Middle District of Florida, which includes Ocala.

Officials said Maura White and Matthew Tannenbaum of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. Bodnar Jr. at the Middle District of Florida, will be handling the case.

The FBI and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

The Isagbas

Also in federal court in Ocala late last week, Lake County resident Joyce O. Isagba was found guilty by a jury on three counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. involving claims.

Isagba faces up to 70 years behind bars when she is sentenced at a later date.

Her husband, David Isagba, had entered a guilty plea in late March. The couple had been indicted by a grand jury on May 27, 2020, officials said.

At trial, federal authorities said that for a decade — 2009 to 2019 — the Isagbas sent 227 fraudulent tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service, saying they were entitled to close to $3 billion in tax refunds on behalf of sham trusts.

The IRS sent the couple $5,815,723.65.

The woman used her share to purchase a home, officials said. Both the man and woman bought luxury vehicles and lived what federal officials called "a luxurious lifestyle."

The IRS investigated the criminal portion of the case that was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys William S. Hamilton and Hannah Nowalk.

