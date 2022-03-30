Federal court upholds denial of qualified immunity for Burlington police officer in fatal shooting

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a civil court order denying qualified immunity to a Burlington police officer who fatally shot a 27-year-old man in 2017.

The opinion was filed March 10 by three 8th Circuit judges. It means that, without a settlement, the civil case against the city of Burlington and officer Chris Chiprez by Altovese Williams, on behalf of the estate of her son MarQuis Jones of Burlington, will go to trial unless a settlement is reached.

The suit alleged that Jones, who was fleeing a traffic stop due to a reported noise violation, had dropped the gun he was carrying and was nearly prone on the ground when he was fatally shot, rather than "taking a firing position" as Chiprez later claimed.

"We're going to trial," David O'Brien, the Cedar Rapids civil rights attorney representing Williams, told The Hawk Eye on Tuesday. "All the summary judgment motions were overruled. There's no further way around this for the defense. They're either going to step up and pay a reasonable, and I can tell you large, settlement, in my view, or there will be a trial."

Burlington City Manager Chad Bird said the city is discussing a potential settlement with its insurance provider and the defendants but declined further comment.

Other Burlington city and police officials declined to speak on the matter due to ongoing litigation. Martha Schaff, an attorney representing the city and Chiprez, did not respond to a request for comment.

What is qualified immunity?

In federal courts, qualified immunity depends on two questions: Did the defendant's actions violate the plaintiff's rights? And was that law "clearly established" at the time? If the answer to either question is no, the law enforcement officer or official has immunity.

"We have to establish that there was a constitutional violation and the violation was clearly established at the time," O'Brien said. "The 8th Circuit applied that standard and found that, factually, an argument for a constitutional violation and that constitutional provision of protection was clearly established at the time. That becomes particularly relevant in this case because of the Iowa Legislature's recent attempt to overrule an Iowa Supreme Court decision."

Under that 2008 Supreme Court decision, Iowans could sue a police officer if a court found the officer failed to act with reasonable care regardless of whether previous cases involved the same or similar conduct.

In response, the Legislature acted last year to make Iowa's legal standard match how federal courts interpret qualified immunity. A wide-reaching bill signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in June granted police officers and other employees stronger lawsuit protections than they had under Iowa's previous "all due care" standard established by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Why did police shoot MarQuis Jones?

The 8th Circuit judgment came nearly a year after attorneys representing the city and Chiprez appealed a January 2021 decision by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose denying summary judgment based on qualified immunity for the following allegations:

That Chiprez used excessive force when he shot Jones, violating his right to be free from unreasonable seizures guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment and Article 1, Section 8 of Iowa Code 1.8;

That Jones was denied substantive right to due process guaranteed under the 14th Amendment and Iowa Code 1.9; and

That Jones' family suffered loss of consortium under Iowa law as the result of his death.

In this case, there are "two genuine disputes of material fact for the jury," the appellate judgment states. "(1) whether Officer Chiprez saw Jones drop the gun when he ordered him to; and (2) whether Officer Chiprez was unreasonable in believing Jones was taking a firing position rather than surrendering."

Chiprez's encounter with Jones began with a traffic stop that he and officer Joshua Riffel initiated due to loud music being played from the vehicle Jones was driving on the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2017.

Jones got out of his car and fled on foot, prompting Chiprez to chase him on foot while Riffel gave chase in a patrol car. Upon encountering Jones, Riffel got out of the car and tackled him in the street. During their encounter, Riffel saw that Jones had a handgun and pushed Jones away from him.

"The parties dispute whether it was in his hand or fell out of his waistband," the appeal judgment states.

Jones continued to flee.

About two blocks away from where Jones had been pulled over, he encountered Chiprez, who ordered him to drop the gun before firing his service weapon seven times in Jones' direction.

Jones continued to run through a yard while Chiprez went around to an alleyway, where he fired a final shot.

The gun Jones had been carrying was recovered in the yard he had been in when Chiprez had ordered him to drop it, along with a bag he had been carrying.

In his interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations agent and in depositions, Chiprez said he believed Jones was still armed when he fired the eighth shot.

Investigation cleared Chris Chiprez of wrongdoing

In an investigative report from Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown, dated Oct. 12, 2017, and submitted to former Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers, who had recused herself due to conflict of interest, Brown states that Chiprez reported he saw Jones begin to rise from the ground where he had been laying on his back as Chiprez approached him and that Jones made a motion with his hands at chest level, leading Chiprez to make a split-second judgment call that Jones was still armed.

Jones' estate has presented contradictory evidence that Chiprez saw Jones drop the gun and that he could not have reasonably believed that Jones was in a shooting position.

"That evidence is more than speculation or conjecture," the judgment states.

Taken into account is a frame of body camera footage in which Chiprez appears to look at the items dropped by Jones during the foot chase.

The judgment also cites the autopsy report compiled by Marcus Nashelsky of the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Per Nashelsky's findings, the single bullet that struck Jones passed through his body from right to left at a downward angle.

"The autopsy results and re-creations of the scene support that Jones was nearly prone on the ground when he was fatally shot, rather than in the upright 'firing position' Chiprez describes," the judgment states. "These facts and evidence presented by the estate would support a determination that a constitutional violation has occurred."

In his investigative report, Brown advised against placing significant weight on the bullet's trajectory.

"The trajectory of the bullet as it entered and traveled through Jones’s body can be affected by even the slightest movement," he wrote. "Drawing definitive conclusions on which bullet st(r)uck Jones based on trajectory is very tenuous based on the evidence, video and statements of those involved."

Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the Iowa Attorney General's Office, declined to comment on the 8th Circuit ruling but noted the autopsy report did not make a specific finding regarding Jones' position. He also said the office stands by Brown's findings.

Considering the evidence presented by Jones' estate in a light most favorable to it, the 8th Circuit said, "would support a determination that a constitutional violation had occurred. ... The order denying qualified immunity is affirmed."

'She's going to have her day in court'

The affirmation of the qualified immunity ruling is a victory for O'Brien, who has advocated for more stringent investigations into allegations of wrongdoing and use of excessive force by law enforcement officers.

"I'm very proud that we got this decision. ... The 8th Circuit has not, for the most part, been very friendly to people making claims against police officers," O'Brien said, referencing another case of his in which the 8th Circuit granted an appeal of a circuit court decision denying qualified immunity for a sheriff's deputy. "It's a tough place to go if you're trying to make claims and hold police officers accountable."

The ruling is also a win for Williams, who previously told The Hawk Eye she has been struggling with depression and anxiety since her son's death.

"She's excited to know that we prevailed," O'Brien said, speaking on Williams' behalf. "These are pretty in-the-weeds legal issues, but she knows we're going to trial and she's going to have her day in court to talk about what they did to her son, and hopefully we'll get there."

The case will be remanded back to the district court, and the next step will be a scheduling hearing. O'Brien is hopeful a trial will begin this year if a settlement is not reached.

