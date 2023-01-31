Federal courthouse evacuated after suspicious substance found

Jan. 31—CONCORD — Authorities evacuated the U.S. District courthouse Tuesday morning after a suspicious substance was found during a morning sweep, officials said.

The material was discovered about 8 a.m., and by late morning the courthouse had still not returned to operation, said Andrew Grillo, a U.S. deputy marshal.

Given the "nature of the substance" officials did not want to cause a risk to the public, so they ordered the evacuation. The public outside the courthouse was not at risk, he said. As of late morning, he had no report on the nature of the substance.

All court hearings or other meetings inside the courthouse were postponed, he said.

Grillo would not describe the substance or say where it was located.

He said the Concord police and fire departments, the Federal Protective Service, the FBI and the New Hampshire State Police all responded.

They donned protective suits as required by operating procedures.

He said the FBI my initiate an investigation into the matter.