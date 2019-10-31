The Federal Reserve Has Cut Interest Rates Three Times in 2019. Here's What It Means for You

The U.S. economy has been growing for more than a decade, unemployment is near an all-time low, and the number of people with over $1 million in their 401(k) accounts is at a record high.

So why did the Federal Reserve feel compelled to bolster the economy by cutting interest rates for the third time this year? And what do the rate cuts mean to you?

In a press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the latest interest rate cut was intended “to help keep the U.S. economy strong in the face of global developments and to provide some insurance against ongoing risks.”

Though Powell made no explicit mention of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the Fed chair said that “business investment and exports remain weak, and manufacturing output has declined over the past year,” adding that “sluggish growth abroad and trade developments have been weighing on those sectors.” To address these concerns, and to keep the American economy growing at least at its current “moderate rate,” Powell announced an interest rate cut of 1/4 percentage point. The move follows quarter–point cuts in July and September, and brings the benchmark federal funds rate down to the range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent.

What do these numbers mean to everyday Americans? Well, the gist is that the Fed’s rate cuts are good for borrowers but not so good for savers. The Fed’s moves also reflect concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy overall — and a flagging economy would obviously be not so good for everyone.

As for practical takeaways from the Fed’s latest announcement, the consensus is that it’s highly unlikely that there will be more interest rate cuts in the near future. In other words, the situation could be as good as it gets for borrowers for months to come.

So it very well may be the perfect time to buy a house, refinance your mortgage, or take out a home equity loan, if you’ve been considering any of these moves. The Fed’s moves also have implications for student loans, credit card APYs, and old-fashioned bank savings accounts. Here are more specifics regarding what Federal Reserve interest rate cuts mean for you.

Refinancing Mortgages and Home Equity Loans

By far, mortgages are the largest sources of consumer debt, accounting for over $9 trillion of debt nationally. So when there’s even a slight change in interest rates on mortgage loans, the impact can be substantial for borrowers.

Mortgage rates tend to mirror Fed interest rate changes, with fixed-rate 30-year mortgages under 4% lately, compared to nearly 5% a year ago. In other words, it’s cheaper to buy a house now. On the other hand, your monthly payments won’t change if you’ve got a fixed-rate mortgage — unless you refinance.

The general rule is that refinancing can be in your best interest, so to speak, if you can lower your rate by at least 0.5%. Bear in mind that the process of refinancing isn’t cheap. There are generally hefty fees involved — expect costs to add up to $3,000 to $5,000 — so it only makes sense to refinance if you plan on staying in your home for many years.

“Mortgage rates are certainly favorable if you’re interested in refinancing, and even homeowners with fairly recent vintage loans originated a year ago should be able to trim their monthly payment by a fair amount,” Keith Gumbinger, vice president of mortgage information site HSH.com, told MONEY via email.

Say a homeowner took out a $200,000 mortgage last year at 5%. According to Gumbinger’s calculations, that homeowner would decrease his or her payments by roughly $147 per month by refinancing today at 3.75%, even after factoring in a few thousand dollars for refinancing. Refinancing under these conditions could result in the homeowner paying about $45,000 to $50,000 less in interest over the course of a 30-year mortgage, Gumbinger estimates.

As for a home equity loan or a home equity lines of credit (HELOC), Gumbinger says that the terms are typically tied directly to Fed interest rates, so right about now is indeed an opportune time to borrow in order to replace your roof or take on another home improvement project.

However, depending on the amount you need to borrow for renovations, the amount you’ll save with lower interest rates could be negligible. What’s more, it’s wise for homeowners to make renovations based on their needs, rather than in reaction to a minor change in the cost of financing.